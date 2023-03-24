Latest Fad In Laodicean Churches Is Deliverance Ministries: Biblical Or Deception?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 24 2023

Riding close on the heels of the Asbury Revival and the 'Jesus Revolution' movie comes something called 'deliverance ministries', and if you haven't heard of what that is, you will be hearing it everywhere quite soon. Deliverance ministries are found in Christian churches where they perform exorcisms live on stage. As it turns out, a generation of "christians" raised on watching horror movies, slasher films, and listening to death metal music while playing Dungeons & Dragons are eating this slop up. Is anyone surprised?



"And the evil spirit answered and said, Jesus I know, and Paul I know; but who are ye?" Acts 19:15 (KJB)



On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', the clowns in charge of entertaining the goats have come up with a new twist on an old Charismatic favorite, demon casting. If you had been alive in 1906, and wandered into the smelly, old church located on 312 Azusa Street in Los Angeles, you would have seen something that would have made your blood run cold if you were saved. I am talking, of course, about the infamous Azusa Street Revival. Newspapers of the time reported on the all-consuming chaos those meetings generated, an atmosphere of spiritual frenzy that was the exact opposite of the 'fruits of the Spirit' listed in Galatians 5:22-26. On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we will open up our King James Bibles and look at deliverance ministries in light of God's preserved word.

