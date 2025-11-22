BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MTG Resignation from Congress - 'My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America. Thank you.' Marjorie Taylor Greene - November 21, 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
747 views • 1 day ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation announcement video that she made a few hours ago.

'My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America. Thank you.'

https://x.com/mtgreenee/status/1992035608387039359

Too bad that she's not staying in the fight. Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of the few good humans, among the dirty rats crawling in Congress. Cynthia

Adding, MTG written resignation memo:

https://www.instagram.com/realmarjoriegreene/p/DRV9fdSAEM-/

Adding:

Trump on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation:

"I think it's great news for the country. It's great.

She did not give me a heads up — it doesn't matter, you know? But I think it's great."

🐻 Bro stabbed her in the back almost as hard as he did his own voters.




