Collecting signatures to get Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai on the ballot as an independent candidate
Published 21 hours ago

Out in front of a Stop and Shop in Long Island New York, collecting signatures to get Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai on the ballot for presidential politics as an independent candidate

dr shiva ayyaduraifree palestineindependent candidate

