THOUSANDS Storm D.C. to Stop Palestinian Genocide How Dare You Invite Criminal Netanyahu! (mirrored)
84 views • 9 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Status Coup News at:-

https://youtu.be/1qFuRLU-v0g?si=8gBrLVMtJ_VkuNmP

27 Jul 2024 #freepalestine #israelprotest #netanyahu

Videojournalist Jon Farina covered a historic protest in Washington, D.C. on July 24th, 2024 as an estimated 10,000 protesters demonstrated against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he spoke in front of Congress. NO OTHER OUTLET has covered more Ceasefire/pro-Palestine protests than Status Coup (over 60 protests we've covered). This takes A LOT of resources. SUPPORT US for $5 bucks a month: https://www.StatusCoup.com/Join


