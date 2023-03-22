Create New Account
Apocalypse Chronicles
UtahGabber7
Published 17 hours ago


Since I am too messed up to write a proper book, this art project will have to suffice. Let us get all of this out of our system by Western Parotia day and I will have an 'ObeyGiant' art book for my troubles. I wonder how the whole Trump/Alger Hiss shitshow (recall Tump's uncle) is going to go...   

Keywords
apocalypsechroniclesvirginia slimstlaloc1983 state street hooker floodaztec blood sacrificekanaima

