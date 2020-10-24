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PLEASE HELP ME!
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7 views • October 24, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3867/ministry-of-whoredom-call-in-show-october-18th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3867-ministry-of-whoredom-call-in-show-october-18th-2017
Question: “After listening to your show with Dr. Adam Perkins, it seems to me that my daughter may fall into the category of people who have an employment-resistance personality. She is 16 years old, and throughout her life I've struggled with how to parent her affectively. Now that she's quickly approaching age 18, I worry that all my efforts will be for naught, and she will inevitably end up like her father's side of the family, dependent on others or the state. (she seems to share a lot of their genetic traits) Can you lend me some insight/advice about how to combat or curb these personality traits before it's too late?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3867/ministry-of-whoredom-call-in-show-october-18th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3867-ministry-of-whoredom-call-in-show-october-18th-2017
Question: “After listening to your show with Dr. Adam Perkins, it seems to me that my daughter may fall into the category of people who have an employment-resistance personality. She is 16 years old, and throughout her life I've struggled with how to parent her affectively. Now that she's quickly approaching age 18, I worry that all my efforts will be for naught, and she will inevitably end up like her father's side of the family, dependent on others or the state. (she seems to share a lot of their genetic traits) Can you lend me some insight/advice about how to combat or curb these personality traits before it's too late?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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