FINAL WARNING: Dr Mike Yeadon Interview (4K) | Oracle Films

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Another Must-watch Oracle Film featuring Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former Pfizer scientist, delivering a “final warning” in a full interview, suggesting a critical message about current global health or scientific issues, related to his views on COVID-19 and vaccines.
The interview’s timing and the phrase “You need some courage now…” imply a call to action or awareness.
Continued @ https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/final-warning-dr-michael-yeadon/7047
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/