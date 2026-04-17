Failed Assaults, Big Losses – Ukraine’s Tactical Gamble Backfires

The Russian army continues to launch frequent strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure. On the night of April 17, Chernihiv was hit by a massive drone attack. An energy facility and an industrial plant were hit. Part of the city was left without power.

Russian forces have achieved significant tactical successes in the Kharkiv sector. According to reports from April 16, Ukrainian units were completely driven out of the village of Volchanskiye Khutory. In the border zone just east of there, Russian troops’ forward assault units have advanced to within striking distance of Bochkovo. Heavy counterattacks have broken out around the village.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian units are gradually expanding the operational area for small groups on the eastern bank of the Oskol River, squeezing the Ukrainian forces’ bridgehead.

The heaviest fighting in Kupyansk is taking place in the northern part of the city. Much of the area is a “gray zone” that is gradually turning into ruins. Both Russian and Ukrainian aircraft are operating over the city.

There are reports of Ukrainian attempts to push Russian forces back from the western bank of the Oskol River and destroy the Russian bridgehead in the Dvurechnaya area. However, the offensive was unsuccessful, and Ukrainian units were forced to retreat. The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted attacks here with small assault groups of two to three people.

In the Slavyansk sector, Russian troops are engaged in combat along the Kryva Luka – Kaleniki line. Judging by recently published footage of soldiers from the 6th Cossack Brigade raising Russian flags in Kaleniki, units of the “South” Group of Forces have firmly established themselves in the settlement.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two Russian groups, “Center” and “East,” are on the offensive. On April 17, they repelled a Ukrainian attack in the Novoselivka area, then crossed the Volchya River and established a bridgehead on the western bank. Ukrainian troops withdrew from half of the “Novopavlivka Forest” nature reserve. Russian forces are now focusing on the village of Lesne.

The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector remains difficult for both sides. Previously, the two armies had shifted their main efforts to the western flank of the line of contact. Ukrainian troops, supported by the Main Intelligence Directorate’s special forces, attempted to drive the Russian army out of Stepnogorsk. It is reported that the attempt was unsuccessful. Ukrainian units suffered heavy losses while advancing toward the deployment area.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-tactical-gamble-backfires/