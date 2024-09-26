Auslander Raus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Brilliant work of art.Your not supposed to care about your forefathers, Heritage and people white man. Whites built these magnificent civilizations while others are taking cow and camel shit baths living in stick and mud/shit huts.Our enemies know this,oy, so they target us and are trying to bring us down and erode our lives ,set us against one another. Oy Vey. Maker is The Saint.X. 1280x720.