© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Possible Prion Genocide Route Update
Follow
7
Share
Report
272 views • June 06, 2022
I saw this put out by the Epoch Times on the 4th which ties into another article I read on the 2nd that discusses how the NIH granted Scripps Research $4.1 million to study prion diseases. I made a few videos 8 months ago discussing this as a possible route they might take and it’s seeming like they just might.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Donate: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Sources:
https://archive.ph/cZVTD
https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/954790
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scripps_Research
https://allthatsinteresting.com/john-titor
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/Prions-Confirmed-:4
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/People-acting-strange:c
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/My-Musings-On-What's-Going-On,-Prions-And-Synthetic-Meat-Segue-:a
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Donate: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Sources:
https://archive.ph/cZVTD
https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/954790
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scripps_Research
https://allthatsinteresting.com/john-titor
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/Prions-Confirmed-:4
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/People-acting-strange:c
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/My-Musings-On-What's-Going-On,-Prions-And-Synthetic-Meat-Segue-:a
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.