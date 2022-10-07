Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DUTCH FARMERS PROTESTS - TRISTATE CITY (sub - esp)
94 views
channel image
Vari3dad3S
Published 2 months ago |
Dutch farmer protests create uproar in the Netherlands.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Dutch legal philosopher, relays the urgency of Dutch farmer protests against government attempts to control agriculture and combat climate change. 

Link tristatecity: https://www.tristatecity.nl/

Español:

Las protestas de los agricultores holandeses provocan un gran revuelo en Holanda. 

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, filósofa jurídica holandesa, relata la urgencia de las protestas de los agricultores holandeses contra los intentos del gobierno de controlar la agricultura y combatir el cambio climático

Vari3dad3S:

Rumble:           https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S

Odysee:          https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content 









Keywords
climate changefox newstuckeragenda 2030citycarlsonhollandtristatedutch farmers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket