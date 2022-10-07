DUTCH FARMERS PROTESTS - TRISTATE CITY (sub - esp)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Dutch legal philosopher, relays the urgency of Dutch farmer protests against government attempts to control agriculture and combat climate change.
Link tristatecity:
Español:
Las protestas de los agricultores holandeses provocan un gran revuelo en Holanda.
Eva Vlaardingerbroek, filósofa jurídica holandesa, relata la urgencia de las protestas de los agricultores holandeses contra los intentos del gobierno de controlar la agricultura y combatir el cambio climático
Vari3dad3S:
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content