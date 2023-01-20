Pulseman (1994, Mega Drive)

Pulseman (パルスマン) is a platformer developed by Game Freak and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan and North America, with the American version being released exclusively via the Sega Channel, and not on cartridge.
In the 21st century, a scientist called Doc Yoshiyama succeed in in creating thinking feeling, self-aware AI that he deemed C-Life. C-Life is a girl, and Doc Yoshiyama falls in love with, causing him to upload his very mind into his computer to be with her. As a result of their fusion, Pulseman, a half-human, half-C-life boy. Eventually, Yoshima returns to the human world. Unfortunately, the live inside the computer has corrupted his brainwaves, turning him into an evil alter ego called Doc Waruyama, who now threatens the world with cyber-terrorism. It's up to Pulseman to stop him.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.