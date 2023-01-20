Pulseman (1994, Mega Drive)

Pulseman (パルスマン) is a platformer developed by Game Freak and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan and North America, with the American version being released exclusively via the Sega Channel, and not on cartridge.

In the 21st century, a scientist called Doc Yoshiyama succeed in in creating thinking feeling, self-aware AI that he deemed C-Life. C-Life is a girl, and Doc Yoshiyama falls in love with, causing him to upload his very mind into his computer to be with her. As a result of their fusion, Pulseman, a half-human, half-C-life boy. Eventually, Yoshima returns to the human world. Unfortunately, the live inside the computer has corrupted his brainwaves, turning him into an evil alter ego called Doc Waruyama, who now threatens the world with cyber-terrorism. It's up to Pulseman to stop him.