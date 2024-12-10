Surviving 9/11 [2021]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Documentary that follows the stories of several survivors or fatalities and/or their families the most remarkable of which is the thread regarding Lauren Manning who was one of the most severely injured of all. She sustained over 80% burns (most of which were 3rd degree but had as high as 5th degree!) when jet fuel from an elevator shaft exploded outward as she waited in the Lobby.
-------
"There's a difference between moving forward and moving on. I've moved forward. I haven't moved on. There's a part of you that will always be that day. In a blink of an eye, I'm back there" - Nancy Suhr