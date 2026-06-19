Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Moscow - Black Rain

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- Ukrainian drones strike a Moscow oil refinery for the second time this week, according to reports.
- Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Moscow, sending the top of a fuel storage tank blasting into the air. The attack was part of one of Ukraine’s largest long-range drone operations against Russia since the war began.
- Additional footage of the moment when the lid of the oil tank was ripped off after a Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike on the Moscow oil depot.
- Moscow residents complain of black rain after largest Ukrainian attack hits oil refinery.
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