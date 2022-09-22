Misled By The FBI

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Whistleblower Exposes Extreme Bias
* What’s really going on behind the scenes.
* Bureau is using J6 probe as pretext to harass conservatives; sacrificing other duties.
FBI Hero Paying The Price For Exposing Unjust Persecution Of Conservative Americans
https://nypost.com/2022/09/21/fbi-hero-paying-the-price-for-exposing-unjust-persecution-of-conservative-americans/
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 September 2022