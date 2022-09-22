Misled By The FBI

Whistleblower Exposes Extreme Bias
* What’s really going on behind the scenes.
* Bureau is using J6 probe as pretext to harass conservatives; sacrificing other duties.
FBI Hero Paying The Price For Exposing Unjust Persecution Of Conservative Americans
https://nypost.com/2022/09/21/fbi-hero-paying-the-price-for-exposing-unjust-persecution-of-conservative-americans/
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.