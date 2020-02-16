The Devil's Time is Running Out

Jesus said: “My people, you are seeing more foreign travelers from China being quarantined, to try and stop the spread of this new disease. It is very possible that the Chinese government is not reporting the truthful numbers of those who are infected and those who died. Many airlines are not flying to China. When you buy a lot of food and products from China, you do not know if their food is contaminated by their workers with this virus. Such a problem with transportation and selling food could cause a serious problem for their economy if they are being isolated from the world. You have many American companies who sell things in China, or export them to your country. Everything will need to be checked if viruses are coming in on their products. I have mentioned before that if this new virus is a biological weapon, it may truly be hard to contain. It appears to be more contagious than SARS, but not as deadly. Until more research is done to see how bad this new virus is, it is right to take extra precautions to protect your people. If this virus is contagious and deadly, it may require My people to come to My refuges for healing and protection. Keep watching your news to see how much it is spreading. Trust in Me to protect you from any laboratory made virus.”