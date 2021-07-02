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Senator told by Australian FDA official please don't tell the truth
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332 views • July 02, 2021
Public servant T.G.A Brendan Murphy another Covid Jab promoter.
No risk to big pharma.! No risk to Federal and state Governments.!
and no risk for your local General practitioner.! Or pharmacy
No risk to big pharma.! No risk to Federal and state Governments.!
and no risk for your local General practitioner.! Or pharmacy
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