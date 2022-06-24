Celebrating the SCOTUS Pro-Life Victory

Terrisa Bukovinac is the founder and executive director of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, a group for pro-life activists who espouse otherwise politically liberal philosophies, proving the pro-life cause blind to political barriers.





She is on the ground in Washington, D.C., celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v Wade, the 1973 case that enacted federal protections for abortion. She joins The New American to describe what’s happing in our nation’s capital and what her organization plans to do for the future.