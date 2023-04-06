Create New Account
GOLD TARDS, BOOMERCONS GRIFTERS DON’T LEARN.
APEX MENTALITY
Published 17 hours ago

Retarded boomercons capitalizing on nostalgic deflationary hype (RETVRN TO GOLD), while their real motivation is that they are working with metalmaxxing lobbyists. 


The economy is too complex to be backed by gold anymore. We are not going back.

