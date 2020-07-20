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Clyde Lewis - Portland Riots Downtown with Troops on the Streets
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71 views • July 20, 2020
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis - What we are witnessing is “predictive programming” aimed at preparing you with crisis seeds that can grow into full-on crises that can be seen as reasons to declare a national emergency and turn over all government power to the executive branch.
The crisis seeds are planted and the public is unaware that there are false-flag perpetrators and agent provocateurs that carry out negligent acts that can harm or create a sense of fear or anger. It is not limited to industrial espionage it can also be carried out using media, print ads, even the Internet.
A lot of what we see and hear is created by intelligence ops in order to create discussion and action.
https://soundcloud.com/groundzeromedia/71720-5g-its-not-politically-sexy-w-jaymie-icke
https://www.groundzeromedia.org/7-17-20-5g-its-not-politically-sexy-w-jaymie-icke/
The crisis seeds are planted and the public is unaware that there are false-flag perpetrators and agent provocateurs that carry out negligent acts that can harm or create a sense of fear or anger. It is not limited to industrial espionage it can also be carried out using media, print ads, even the Internet.
A lot of what we see and hear is created by intelligence ops in order to create discussion and action.
https://soundcloud.com/groundzeromedia/71720-5g-its-not-politically-sexy-w-jaymie-icke
https://www.groundzeromedia.org/7-17-20-5g-its-not-politically-sexy-w-jaymie-icke/
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