BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clyde Lewis - Portland Riots Downtown with Troops on the Streets
Real Free News
Real Free News
118 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • July 20, 2020
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis - What we are witnessing is “predictive programming” aimed at preparing you with crisis seeds that can grow into full-on crises that can be seen as reasons to declare a national emergency and turn over all government power to the executive branch.

The crisis seeds are planted and the public is unaware that there are false-flag perpetrators and agent provocateurs that carry out negligent acts that can harm or create a sense of fear or anger. It is not limited to industrial espionage it can also be carried out using media, print ads, even the Internet.

A lot of what we see and hear is created by intelligence ops in order to create discussion and action.
https://soundcloud.com/groundzeromedia/71720-5g-its-not-politically-sexy-w-jaymie-icke
https://www.groundzeromedia.org/7-17-20-5g-its-not-politically-sexy-w-jaymie-icke/
Keywords
riotportlandclyde lewistroopsdowntownground zeromunicipal buildingarrest elk statue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy