Audio reveals Epstein coaching Israel’s Barak on monetizing power

To get funding and lucrative board seats one needs to compile a list of people who “have IOUs to you,” Epstein tells Ehud Barak in newly-surfaced audio from the Epstein Files posted on X by Mike Benz.

👉 Mossad agent and outside fixer Epstein tells Israel’s then-Minister of Defense to look up Peter Thiel, who “jumps about and acts strange like he’s on drugs.”

He advises him to connect with Thiel’s CIA-linked data-analytics powerhouse Palantir – whose existence Barak had never heard of.

🤝 This meeting appears to have taken place in 2013.

Adding:

Epstein in an email to Peter Thiel: “As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds…”

Epstein to Ariane de Rothschild: “The Ukraine upheaval should provide many opportunities — many.”

Epstein in a message to Larry Summers: “Zelensky is looking for help. Putin is dismissive, saying he’s being run by Israelis.”

Epstein’s executor Nikolić to Epstein: “We should go to Russia soon, and you should meet my friend Ilya Ponomarev… The stakes are huge. He might replace Putin and become president himself (sooner or later), if he’s not killed first.”

Western media and Ukrainians: “Epstein worked for Putin.”

Epstein had half the Western establishment in his contacts — so naturally the conclusion is: Putin did it. 🤷‍♂️

Adding:

The Kremlin has not received any proposals from Jeffrey Epstein regarding a meeting with Vladimir Putin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RTVI in response to an inquiry.

“No,” Peskov said.

Putin’s name appears repeatedly in the Epstein files, mostly in the context of news articles that Epstein exchanged with various contacts. Epstein’s correspondence also indicates that he made several attempts to meet Putin, including in 2011 and 2014, but failed to secure a meeting.



