X22 FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2902a - [CB] Is Now In The Spotlight, The Economic Awakening

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2902a - Oct 18, 2022
[CB] Is Now In The Spotlight, The Economic AwakeningThe green new deal is falling apart, the electric cars were a disaster and now there is a grave yard of these cars. The people are waking up and asking question about how currency is created. Kevin Sorbo wants to know if they print the money out of thin air why does he need to pay taxes.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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