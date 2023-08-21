Bogus Moon Landings - Wires Fail #2

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Apollo video reveals more indisputable evidence of use of wires to simulate the slow movement of humans in low gravity to make believe that the astronauts were on the Moon
Click for video of a collection of proofs that the Apollo missions were a lie: https://youtu.be/NBVdWCWfdBc
Italiano
Seguire questo link per una esaustiva compilation di prove che le missioni Apollo furono una menzogna: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kuc5khI0wlM&t=78s
Hacer click en este link para una colección de pruebas que los alunizajes de la NASA fueron falsos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui0BRaBpxLg&t=28s