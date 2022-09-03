Clot Shots Are Taking an Average of 5 Months to Kill People - Steve Kirsch

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(Sept 1, 2022) A message from Steve Kirsch, Founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.
To read the Substack this video is referencing, please visit:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/this-one-graph-tells-you-everything
Vaccine Safety Research Foundation: https://www.vacsafety.org/
Video source: https://rumble.com/v1iad9n-vaccines-are-taking-an-average-of-5-months-to-kill-people.html