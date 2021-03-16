Veteran Colonel Kurt Schlichter with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First - It's more than just the woke military.

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PART I March 15: Sebastian and Veteran "Colonel K." Kurt Schlichter react to the U.S. Military's disgusting rhetoric against Tucker Carlson. It's more than just the woke military.
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