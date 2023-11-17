Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Refute Anti-Semitism within the Church (Part 2)
channel image
The Berean Call
137 Subscribers
7 views
Published 16 hours ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-perry-trotter-part-2 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Perry and I are talking about a ministry that he has. It’s incredibly unique. Now, to give you some insight, we’re going to be talking about it. We talked quite a bit about it last week, but what I want you to do, folks—you don’t have to do this, but I recommend it, highly recommend it—I want you to…if you’re listening to the program and you have the ability to pause it and you have a computer, I want you to go to www.shadowsofshoah.com. And then, well, from that website you can also find www.shadowsofshoah.com/exhibition/. Now, the reason I’m asking you to do this is that you will see what we’re talking about, and you will actually—as I remember, Perry, you have the entire Shadows of Shoah program on your website so they can see it?



Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonperry trotter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket