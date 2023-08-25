Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How do you properly and safely amend the last 3 years of income tax returns for full refunds (Short)
channel image
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
41 Subscribers
93 views
Published 14 hours ago

You may have heard that you can legally amend up to three years of tax returns in such a way that the IRS sends you a full refund of all the income tax payments you have made in those years, including the Social Security and Medicare taxes you paid. Is this true? If so, which forms must you file and how do you file these forms properly to safely receive your refunds?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, will answer these questions.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040medicare taxtax courttaxable incometrade or businessindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous contentionsocial security taxnontaxpayernonfilergarnishmentlegal tax advice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket