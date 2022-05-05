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Big Money from Ukraine War
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40 views • May 05, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS!
"As Biden thanks arms manufacturer for Ukraine military aid, the biggest defense contractors in the US have been popping their champagne corks to celebrate the huge profits the conflict is bringing them." RT News
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/weapons-ukraine:4?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
"As Biden thanks arms manufacturer for Ukraine military aid, the biggest defense contractors in the US have been popping their champagne corks to celebrate the huge profits the conflict is bringing them." RT News
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/weapons-ukraine:4?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
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