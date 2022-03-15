Pompeo Criticizes the Slow and Weak Reaction of the US on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

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03/13/2022 Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticizes on Fox News that the Biden administration has been acting too slow and too weak on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Putin will not stop until he meets a United States that’s prepared to help the Ukrainian people defend themselves in a serious way