New Zion Assembly - 8/7/22 - Called to Be Saints

This week, we are begin our new sermon series entitled “A Journey Through Romans.” Throughout this series, we will examine the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Jesus believing disciples in the ancient city of Rome, and apply the principles that we learn to our lives here in the modern world. Our theme for this week starts with the introduction to this letter, ‘Called to be Saints.’

New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 8/07/22

Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial