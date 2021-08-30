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7grainsofsalt: Who is a Thief? [30.08.2021]
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11 views • August 31, 2021
Is the media telling us truth or lies? I hope that you see how much they really lie to us all with all their numbers & symbols. Test everything & only trust in Jesus. Have a great day!
Videos & Links used today
Rotary International - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqknKlBf2Sg
Nicholson1968 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULpeumciH2Y&;t=140s
762 views Aug 30, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.63K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pKPw-2P3mD4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Videos & Links used today
Rotary International - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqknKlBf2Sg
Nicholson1968 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULpeumciH2Y&;t=140s
762 views Aug 30, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.63K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pKPw-2P3mD4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Keywords
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