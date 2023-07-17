'Disgraceful': Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series nomination slammed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received backlash over their 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix series after it received an Hollywood Critics Association award nomination earlier this week. Royal Columnist Richard Eden told the Daily Mail the series was "disgraceful". "It doesn't matter if it wins this award, or it wins other awards that, you know, that series was disgraceful … It has it damaged relations with the royal family beyond repair. It did so much damage to their reputation," he said. Daily Mail Assistant Editor Kate Mansey questioned if the series did the Sussexes' "any good". "I expect it to probably win many awards because it was so popular. But you do wonder, despite all that kind of success on paper, whether it's done them any good in the long run."

