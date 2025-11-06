The Virus Myth explained by Tom Cowan, MD (Sep 4, 2025)

"I was a medical doctor [for] 40 years, and I couldn't tell you how they proved that there were viruses."

"And when I read that, I thought, you've got to be kidding me!"

"The first [disease] that they really went after was polio."

"So they said the symptoms of polio are paralysis."

"They took... a child who died of polio — had diseased anterior horn nervous system tissue [found in the spine] — took some of that [tissue], and looked for a bacteria."

"They didn't find [a bacteria] — no bacteria [was found]."

"Because they were wedded to the germ theory, they said there must be something smaller than a bacteria which we can't see, and they called it a virus."

"[Virus] is the old Latin name for poison."

"Then they said, we're going to prove that it's this virus, which they can't see — they have no ability to see it or know that it's there, none."

"So they said, we're going to prove that that virus causes disease."

"The way they did it was they took the spine [of the child who died of polio], ground it up in a blender, filtered it to get the cells and bacteria out, so they had everything that's liquid in the spine."

"They injected [this liquid from the spine of child who died from polio] into the brain of two monkeys..."

"One monkey got paralyzed.” “The other died."

"They said that proves that polio is caused by a virus."

"That was called the isolation of the polio virus."

__

The full 1:18 hour interview with Tom Cowan, MD speaking with Bill Lionberger, DC from “Vaxxchoice” talking about “The Great Virus Myth”, posted on Sep 4, 2025, is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6yh5aw-the-great-virus-myth.html

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING