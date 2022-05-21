HILLARY QUARTERBACKED THE WHOLE THING! | RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX | THE JOKE'S ON YOU.

Top Clinton Campaign Official Robby Mook Says Hillary Clinton Approved Handing Alfa-Bank Claims To Media Despite Lack of Evidence.



During the 2016 presidential election, Robby Mook served as former Clinton’s campaign manager. Sussmann was then an attorney at Perkins Coie, which contracted with the Clinton campaign as its general counsel.



During his Friday testimony, Mook said that Clinton herself approved sharing the false claims against the Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump with the media, according to Fox News.



Mook said that at the time, the campaign knew the evidence against Trump was shaky, but campaign officials thought a reporter could investigate and potentially substantiate the claims. He said he discussed the issue at the time with Campaign Chairman John Podesta, Senior Policy Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri.



Mook also ran the plan by Clinton, who signed off pushing the collusion claims despite the relatively weak evidence. Mook said that he and other top campaign officials agreed not to alert the FBI to claims because of the shaky basis, however.



“I discussed it with Hillary as well,” Mook testified. “I don’t remember the substance of the conversation, but notionally, the discussion was, hey, we have this and we want to share it with a reporter.”



“She agreed,” he said.



The admission speaks to special counsel John Durham’s theory of the case, which posits that the false Alfa-Bank claims were pushed by the Clinton campaign in order to hurt her political opponent at the time, Trump. The theory continues that Sussmann lied to the FBI in order to spark an investigation that could make the Alfa-Bank story more palatable to the press.



At another point in his testimony, Mook also read off an October 31, 2016, tweet from Clinton’s account featuring a statement from Sullivan, was at that time her senior policy adviser. The tweet and statement was touting a story from Slate that had come out earlier that day reporting on the alleged connection between the Trump Organization and Alfa-Bank.



“Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank,” Clinton said in the tweet.



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