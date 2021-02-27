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FBI Trump FBI DECLAS Released, Pelosi Screws Americans, Biden CIA Pick China Ties
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420 views • February 27, 2021
HUGE episode today! Cuomo spirals as new allegations of sexual assault and harassment emerge, a former child actress addresses sexualization of kids by the media and Hollywood, we cover the four steps of Marxist takeover happening now in America, we reveal the Rothschild Covid connection from 2015, Dems are coming for Biden and the nuclear codes, former Capitol Police Chief reveals the truth about the attack on the 6th and Bill Gates gives financial advice we WILL NOT LISTEN TO! SHARE WIDELY!!!
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https://linktr.ee/RedPill78
https://linktr.ee/M3thods
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/redpill78channel
DAILY UPLOADS
Rumble: http://www.rumble.com/RedPill78
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RedPill78:e
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ckAsk0HlOn5w/
Gab TV : https://tv.gab.com/channel/redpill78
RedPill78.tv
LIVESTREAM
1. Dlive: https://dlive.tv/RedPill78
2. Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/redpill78
3. Pilled.net: https://pilled.net/#/profile/13935
4. PureSocial: https://puresocial.tv/channel/redpill78/
5. Website: https://redpill78news.com/category/live-stream/
6. Thefoxhole.app
AND BACK ON CLOUTHUB @ Channel 151
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