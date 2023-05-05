Quo Vadis





May 4, 2023





In this video we share Prophetic Revelations of a Brazilian Priest.





Father Oliveira is a Brazilian priest who lives in Rio Grande do Sul.





For years he has received mystical visions and prophetic revelations of

God.





This priest does not want to speak publicly, but he allows the content of his visions to be shared so that people can convert and change their lives.





On March 12, 2020, just a day after the WHO declared a worldwide pandemic, he had a vision of future years.





The confinement had not yet happened, nor the closure of the Churches around the world, there was no vaccine yet, and only 2 years later Russia would invade Ukraine.





That day he woke up in the middle of the night and felt a strong desire to go to the chapel.





He looked up from the altar and began to have a vision, the terrestrial globe spinning, with the number of years passing, and below he saw a series of images.





He took out his spiritual diary and began to try to describe what he was visualizing.





When he transcribed the images, he described what he thought was their meaning.





The descriptions he wrote in his diary are as follows.





I saw the 2020 number. The first image was that of all the people in the world and everything else was paralyzed.





I interpreted it like this: 'The year 2020 will be known as the year that has not passed. People will see this year as a stagnant year.





Then I saw bishops closing the doors of the churches and a disappointed crowd watching them from the outside.





In this crowd, many had a light on their heads and others pointed towards the church.





I interpreted: 'The cowardice of the pastors of the Church will not be forgotten.





The lay faithful will receive many special graces that will awaken many consciences.





Many lay people will make serious denunciations, for the sins of the bishops.





Then the image changes.





"I saw the Holy Father sitting at a table, with his hands on his head, anguished and crying.





I interpreted: 'The Holy Father will suffer a lot. He is already suffering. His greatest suffering will be in his own conscience.





From that moment on, the balloon began to spin and the years passed, and many images of suffering followed.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7teO0bFJBH0



