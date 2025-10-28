Bruce Gagnon: The Pentagon-NATO Plan for Space & World Domination

Bruce Gagnon discusses the American Empire's plans for global space domination which ultimately translates into full spectrum dominance of the planet and world empire. He comments on the plans for a Golden Dome, the global surveillance state, and the possible aim of NATO to one day supplant the UN as the world's global governance structure.





Websites

Space 4 Peace Linktree https://linktr.ee/space4peace

Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space https://space4peace.org

Bruce Gagnon's Organizing Notes https://space4peace.blogspot.com





About Bruce Gagnon

Bruce Gagnon is the Coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space. He was a co-founder of the Global Network when it was created in 1992.





