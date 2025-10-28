Bruce Gagnon: The Pentagon-NATO Plan for Space & World Domination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bruce Gagnon discusses the American Empire's plans for global space domination which ultimately translates into full spectrum dominance of the planet and world empire. He comments on the plans for a Golden Dome, the global surveillance state, and the possible aim of NATO to one day supplant the UN as the world's global governance structure.
Websites
Space 4 Peace Linktree https://linktr.ee/space4peace
Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space https://space4peace.org
Bruce Gagnon's Organizing Notes https://space4peace.blogspot.com
About Bruce Gagnon
Bruce Gagnon is the Coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space. He was a co-founder of the Global Network when it was created in 1992.
