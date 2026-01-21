Trump At Davos Backs Down On Greenland Takeover And AI Takeover-JAN 21 2026

Donald Trump arrived in Davos today, 3 hours late due to a highly suspicious “electrical failure” aboard Air Force One, and instead of bringing the New World Order to its knees as Q and MAGA had predicted, he used his podium to assure Europe that the US military would not be taking over Greenland and that the punitive tariffs he was threatening would not be put in place. Thank God for whoever told him to step away from the ledge, but we’ll be back there soon enough. Yuval Noah Harari makes a prediction that AI will control the words of God, and we show you the viral video of him saying that. Lots going on in our Midweek Update!



“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)