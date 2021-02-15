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The Great COVID Deception: A Transhumanist Depopulation Agenda
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191 views • February 15, 2021
"We have been lied to. The COVAIDS-19 'vaccine' is NOT a vaccine at all. It is a cellular genetic modification technology, admittedly designed to give those IGNORANT enough to take it, a self-creating auto-immune disease similar to what used to be called AIDS. The COVAIDS deep nasal test swabs are NOT tests at all. They too are a multi-purpose, nano-biological warfare, and Transhumanism technology.
"The number of deaths, irreversible adverse reactions, and biological damage already caused by the firse rounds of COVAIDS jabs, are EXPONENTIALLY greater than you have been told, and will go down as the GREATEST MEDICAL FRAUD and Eugenics-driven genocide in recorded history..."
See also http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
"The number of deaths, irreversible adverse reactions, and biological damage already caused by the firse rounds of COVAIDS jabs, are EXPONENTIALLY greater than you have been told, and will go down as the GREATEST MEDICAL FRAUD and Eugenics-driven genocide in recorded history..."
See also http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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