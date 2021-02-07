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Gossip-19 (Covid-19) And The Queens...Send in the Marines...
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50 views • February 07, 2021
The "Queens" are the family of Hydroxy Chloroquines.
Masks are very unhealthy and never stopped even one coronavirus case. It's like putting up a chained linked fence to keep mosquitos out of your back yard. They are very unhealthy and make the pandemic much worse because of fearmongering. No science supports the mask and the wearer is being tricked into making himself sick. It is a curse and a self-fulling prophesy. CoronaVirus 2: The Democratic Scientists...Trump-Trump! The “Science" is now conclusive. The Corona Virus Pandemic can be understood by examining the following Bibliography. And the Trumping of Trump will be judged as a good thing because of all the lessons we learn. There is a reason for the season Biblically, in this video series we will explore the spiritual aspects of the political response to an annual flu season of 2020... Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
Dangers of facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before it's banned.)
https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
Sorry not Sorry Get Rid Of Your Mask It is making you sick...https://www.facebook.com/messages/t/audrey.lamanna.54
7th COVID Video Premiere Jul 6, 2020
Gossip-19 1 Part of 3 ( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMhXpjBZ9CI&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=8&t=167s
8th COVID Video Premiered 6/28/20banned
youtube up again on VEOH 7/1/20
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
9th COVID Video Premiered Jul 7, 2020
Gossip-19 2nd of 3 ( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B8C4VWrlts&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=9&t=872s
10th COVID Video Premiered Jul 8, 2020
Gossip 19( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZNBuv7YOW0&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=10&t=147s
The Left Lying Media Took Trump Rally's Away...Wow, Evil is Everywhere...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OopmhgI5Luc&;t=36s
13th COVID Video Premiered Jul 16, 2020
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japODcTvSPM&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=13&t=1508s
COVID-19: FINALLY THE TRUTH !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk4hHE-3Hsw&;t=875s
Prof Carl Heneghan: can we trust Covid-19 death numbers?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxLDJJb1_KI&;t=338s
Calif. doctor successfully cures 1,700 COVID-19 patients
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE3QfTnIazU
The Left Lying Media Took Trump Rally's Away...Wow, Evil is Everywhere...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OopmhgI5Luc&;t=36s
gossip-19, covid-19, coronavirus, pandemic, fake science, cabal, conspiracy theories, hydroxy Chloroquine, coronavirus prophylactic,
Gossip-19 (Covid-19) And The Queens...Send in the Marines...
Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN
Bombshell Report: 90% of Positive COVID-19 Tests Should Be Negative
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2apYr1DRig
Masks are very unhealthy and never stopped even one coronavirus case. It's like putting up a chained linked fence to keep mosquitos out of your back yard. They are very unhealthy and make the pandemic much worse because of fearmongering. No science supports the mask and the wearer is being tricked into making himself sick. It is a curse and a self-fulling prophesy. CoronaVirus 2: The Democratic Scientists...Trump-Trump! The “Science" is now conclusive. The Corona Virus Pandemic can be understood by examining the following Bibliography. And the Trumping of Trump will be judged as a good thing because of all the lessons we learn. There is a reason for the season Biblically, in this video series we will explore the spiritual aspects of the political response to an annual flu season of 2020... Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
Dangers of facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before it's banned.)
https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
Sorry not Sorry Get Rid Of Your Mask It is making you sick...https://www.facebook.com/messages/t/audrey.lamanna.54
7th COVID Video Premiere Jul 6, 2020
Gossip-19 1 Part of 3 ( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMhXpjBZ9CI&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=8&t=167s
8th COVID Video Premiered 6/28/20banned
youtube up again on VEOH 7/1/20
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
9th COVID Video Premiered Jul 7, 2020
Gossip-19 2nd of 3 ( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B8C4VWrlts&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=9&t=872s
10th COVID Video Premiered Jul 8, 2020
Gossip 19( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZNBuv7YOW0&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=10&t=147s
The Left Lying Media Took Trump Rally's Away...Wow, Evil is Everywhere...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OopmhgI5Luc&;t=36s
13th COVID Video Premiered Jul 16, 2020
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japODcTvSPM&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=13&t=1508s
COVID-19: FINALLY THE TRUTH !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk4hHE-3Hsw&;t=875s
Prof Carl Heneghan: can we trust Covid-19 death numbers?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxLDJJb1_KI&;t=338s
Calif. doctor successfully cures 1,700 COVID-19 patients
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE3QfTnIazU
The Left Lying Media Took Trump Rally's Away...Wow, Evil is Everywhere...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OopmhgI5Luc&;t=36s
gossip-19, covid-19, coronavirus, pandemic, fake science, cabal, conspiracy theories, hydroxy Chloroquine, coronavirus prophylactic,
Gossip-19 (Covid-19) And The Queens...Send in the Marines...
Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN
Bombshell Report: 90% of Positive COVID-19 Tests Should Be Negative
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2apYr1DRig
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