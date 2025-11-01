Episode #105 - Give Back the Pain: Dr. Robert T. Bleck on Healing Trauma at the Source

Most of us run from pain. Dr. Robert T. Bleck says the only way out… is through.





In this powerful interview, Robert shares his own story of surviving childhood trauma and how it led him to create Source Completion Therapy, a 3-phase healing method that has helped thousands confront their deepest wounds, break cycles of addiction and self-sabotage, and reclaim joy, beauty, and freedom.





We discuss:





🔹 Why people avoid their deepest wounds

🔹 How unresolved trauma fuels destructive patterns

🔹 The 3 phases of Source Completion Therapy

🔹 Why sensory re-engagement is key to healing

🔹 Practical steps from Robert’s book Give Back the Pain

🔹 How men can redefine strength through vulnerability





If this episode resonates, share it with someone you love. Healing spreads when we share the truth.





✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:





👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





🌐 Connect with Dr. Bleck via any of the links below:





Website - https://robertbleck.com/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-bleck-744aa4367/

Book - https://amzn.to/4nkCs6x





🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:





Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786





Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790





Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/





Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246





Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/4ouXjF (UK and Europe)





Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast





Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





Email - [email protected]





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.





📌 Subscribe now for more deep dives into healing, how to overcome pain and trauma so that you can reach your highest potential.





💬 Comment below with your biggest takeaway or if you had an ‘aha’ moment and share this episode with someone who is ready to start or needs help in their healing journey.





👉🏽 If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎