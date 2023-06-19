A God-Centered Revolution: What Would That Look Like? (part 2)

God Centered Revolution (part 2)

Go here for part 1 https://www.brighteon.com/f4b1d0b9-5aac-44a3-92d6-d0feb34ab879

After my last post, I have been reviewing about what a God centered revolution would look like.

I imagined everything from taking up arms against our oppressors to shutting down cities in protest.

But God revealed His ways are higher and better than our fleshly ones. And in a miraculous way - His way never changes from generation to generation.

Moses asked to see God's glory, and God defined it as His goodness.

We are His glory - because we display His goodness.

RE:volution - we overcome evil with good.

It is the goodness of God that leads men to repentance.

Goodness is the key.

Goodness unlocks the Kingdom.

Goodness is the message every Christian has been looking for.

Goodness is the message every non-Christian longs to hear.

Yet, it's like a tune we really haven't heard before.

We've been alienated with our phones and screen time that our true longings and social interactions as a body has suffered greatly.

We drive in our climate controlled alienation mobiles to get to where we desire, interact as little as possible and race home to hibernate the night away.

Yes, I'm being a little dramatic, but I know there is a little truth in there. Our love for our neighbor has waned. That may say something about our great commandment(s).

But goodness is not only a fruit of the Spirit. It's a fruit of good works, love and respect. Goodness is not just a fruit we can possess in the fullest measure - it's also a gift we pass to those we encounter.

Goodness is something everyone longs for - the treasure in Christmas, the joy of a birthday - every parent eagerly longs to see goodness in their children - returned to them - those treasures in our hearts and memories.

So, we need to keep God as a relational goodness-yearning Father of ours. He loves us. He loves our praises too.

Thus if we walk to a neighborhood... we can ask this question:

"Lord, how much goodness will it take for this neighborhood to get totally saved?"

Feel the measure - the weight He gives you.

Oh, that's a lot of goodness.

It's a lot of time, attention and care too.

But God will fully resource this project. He will resource the Kingdom and Kingdom activities.

Now - go home and write a prayer to pray every day to accomplish the goodness needed to fully have the goodness of God lead men to repentance.

What would, could, should this goodness look like?

The Holy Spirit is a genius in these things. Keep asking Him for suggestions.

Keep tweaking the prayer.

Keep praying the prayer.

Keep your focus on goodness.

Remember it is a God kind of goodness that does it. Just be a vessel of His glory (goodness).

Blessings warriors.