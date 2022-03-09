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Dr. Bryan Ardis: 27% Medicare-Aged Patients Died From Fauci’s 5 Day Remdesivir Protocol
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173 views • March 09, 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis: "[Remdesivir] actually causes death of heart cells and is cardiotoxic and can lead to cardiac arrest."
"Guess what the only authorized drug to treat COVID-19 children is now? In hospitals and outside. Remdesivir."
"Guess what the only authorized drug to treat COVID-19 children is now? In hospitals and outside. Remdesivir."
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