A privacy coin with a hidden flaw. For two years, it sat there—undetected, unlimited, undetectable counterfeit Zcash could have entered circulation at any time. The very thing the project promised to prevent was secretly possible.





Zcash dropped 48% in hours. Security researcher Taylor Hornsby uncovered the critical vulnerability in the shielded pool during an audit, with substantial help from an AI model. He developed a working exploit in a controlled environment before responsibly disclosing it. No exploitation has been confirmed yet. But the damage to confidence was immediate and severe.





For a privacy-focused coin where trust hinges on cryptographic integrity, revelations of a multi-year flaw in the shielded transaction system strike at the core. Investors reacted to the prospect of invisible inflation in a system designed to prevent exactly that.





The story carries deeper layers. Zcash's privacy technology builds on ZK-snarks developed through collaborative research involving institutions in Israel alongside US partners. Questions linger about longer-term supply verifiability and resilience in privacy systems with such academic and international pedigrees.





This episode also highlights AI's growing role as a powerful code auditor. Models can now surface subtle flaws in complex zero-knowledge proofs far faster than traditional methods.





The crash is a reminder: in decentralized finance, hidden weaknesses in code can surface with outsized market consequences—regardless of the expertise behind the system.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.