How to make a Latte and Cappuccino:



For all those watching this video. It is is two parts. The FIRST half is on lattes and the SECOND half is on Cappuccinos. The cappuccino part, gives TWO common different ways of foaming, the first is the old fashioned way (with a spoon) which gives a dryer more peaked foam and the second is a more micro foam (wetter) cappuccino foam.



I am not in anyway saying that this is the only way to do lattes and cappuccinos and this video is merely intended for those who are totally new to coffee and not designed for competition events etc. It is a friendly, hopefully informative video to get people started in the wonderful world of coffee...