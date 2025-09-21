Afghanistan FM Muttaqi - Bagram Air Base

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi:

“Even if the U.S. recognizes us and rebuilds Afghanistan completely, we will not give Bagram—nor even a single piece of Afghan land.”

Adding, Trump's social media about the Base, info, and then an Afghan Taliban written reply about it:

Trump's post, on 20th: If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!! President DJT

✈️ Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan’s strategic hub, was built in the 1950s by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, with initial U.S. (private) funding for Afghan infrastructure. Soviet engineers laid down the dual runways.

🔧 1976: Major upgrade with concrete runways.

🇷🇺 1979–1989: Soviet base for MiG jets during the Afghan War.

🇺🇸 2001–2021: U.S. expanded it ($200M+), housing 26,000+ troops.

Since 2021 under Afghan/Taliban control.

Adding: Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demand to Hand Bagram Back to the U.S.

Afghanistan’s top military commander, Fasihuddin Fitrat, dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call to return Bagram air base to U.S. control, warning that any aggression will face the “strongest” response. Speaking on state TV in Kabul, he said Afghanistan is “fully independent” and “not dependent on any foreign power,” adding, “We do not fear any bully or aggressor.”

Trump posted on Truth Social that “BAD THINGS” await Afghanistan if it refuses, after saying at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Washington is seeking to reclaim the base.