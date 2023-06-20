Create New Account
RFK Jr is Unmasking CIA’s Psychological Mind Weapon
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
Publisher Tony Lyons Says Washington Was 'Scared to Death' When Robert F. Kennedy Released 'The Real Anthony Fauci'


"This was a book that was claiming that the whole government narrative of everything Dr. Fauci was saying day after day on television...was just all corruption. It was all just a process of trying to make more money and have more control over people. It was never about public health."


Full interview:

https://youtu.be/W8VsdzG1KeU


@tonylyonspub

@KONCRETE

@RobertKennedyJr

presidential candidateexposurerobert f kennedy jr

