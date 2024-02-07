Living Exponentially: Dr. Sherry O'Donnell - U.S. Senate Candidate

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Dr. Sherri O'Donnell, an internal medicine physician, is running for US senate. She shares with Eileen how her work in the mission fields and in disaster relief has prepared her for a time such as this. She has been endorsed by world renowned physicians Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone.
Go to https://www.docsherry2024.com/ to learn more and to support her upcoming fundraiser.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.