Living Exponentially: Dr. Sherry O'Donnell - U.S. Senate Candidate
Living Exponentially
Published 17 hours ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Dr. Sherri O'Donnell, an internal medicine physician, is running for US senate. She shares with Eileen how her work in the mission fields and in disaster relief has prepared her for a time such as this. She has been endorsed by world renowned physicians Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone.

Go to https://www.docsherry2024.com/ to learn more and to support her upcoming fundraiser.

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

