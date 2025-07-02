21. AZK-Conference on Saturday 26th July 2025 – Breaking down the wall of censorship – REGISTER TODAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 26, 2025 contemporary history will be written once again: the 21st AZK is taking place, one of Europe’s largest platforms for free investigative education. We break down the wall of censorship! Fearless top experts present facts that are being suppressed by the system. The conference will be simultaneously translated in diverse languages. And the best: You do not have to travel far – You can take part near where you live and meet like-minded people in your region, and all this: free of charge! Register now!