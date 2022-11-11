Let's Make it HARDER to Vote -- You Need a Stake in the Game!

Democrats want to make it easy to vote so that they can get the low information voters to cast their ballots for handouts. It's my belief that we should make it much more difficult to vote, that people need to have a stake in the game if they want that right, and that we must get rid of mail in ballots, so that we don't keep repeating Arizona and Nevada and destroying the faith in our institutions that used to be there.#voting #mailinvoting #democrats #uspolitics





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more