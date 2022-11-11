Let's Make it HARDER to Vote -- You Need a Stake in the Game!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats want to make it easy to vote so that they can get the low information voters to cast their ballots for handouts. It's my belief that we should make it much more difficult to vote, that people need to have a stake in the game if they want that right, and that we must get rid of mail in ballots, so that we don't keep repeating Arizona and Nevada and destroying the faith in our institutions that used to be there.#voting #mailinvoting #democrats #uspolitics
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more