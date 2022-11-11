Create New Account
Let's Make it HARDER to Vote -- You Need a Stake in the Game!
Published 18 days ago

Democrats want to make it easy to vote so that they can get the low information voters to cast their ballots for handouts. It's my belief that we should make it much more difficult to vote, that people need to have a stake in the game if they want that right, and that we must get rid of mail in ballots, so that we don't keep repeating Arizona and Nevada and destroying the faith in our institutions that used to be there.#voting #mailinvoting #democrats #uspolitics


welfareus politicsnevadamalaysiayellow shirtsmaricopa countymail in votingstake in the gamemalaysia protestsred shirtsarizona voting

